Jewellers Ernest Jones closes store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shoopping Centre
A leading jeweller in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has closed its doors – but is expected to be quickly replaced by another.
Retailer Ernest Jones, which had been situated on the first floor close to the former John Lewis store, shut for the final time a few days ago.
It is not known how many staff were employed at the store and a spokesperson for the retailer was not available to comment.
But the unit is only expected to be vacant for a short time as the jeweller Goldsmiths has been lined up as a replacement.
A spokesperson for the Queensgate Shopping Centre confirmed the permanent close of Ernest Jones’ store in the centre.
He added: “But Goldsmiths is going in and is due to open by the end of the month.”
It will be the latest among a number of new arrivals at the centre with newcomers including retailer Rich & Famous and independent Black Sheep Coffee.