Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading jeweller in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has closed its doors – but is expected to be quickly replaced by another.

Retailer Ernest Jones, which had been situated on the first floor close to the former John Lewis store, shut for the final time a few days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not known how many staff were employed at the store and a spokesperson for the retailer was not available to comment.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jewellers Ernest Jones has closed its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre.

But the unit is only expected to be vacant for a short time as the jeweller Goldsmiths has been lined up as a replacement.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate Shopping Centre confirmed the permanent close of Ernest Jones’ store in the centre.

He added: “But Goldsmiths is going in and is due to open by the end of the month.”