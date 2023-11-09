News you can trust since 1948
Jewellers Ernest Jones closes store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shoopping Centre

Alternative jeweller is lined up as replacement
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 9th Nov 2023
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 13:18 GMT
A leading jeweller in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has closed its doors – but is expected to be quickly replaced by another.

Retailer Ernest Jones, which had been situated on the first floor close to the former John Lewis store, shut for the final time a few days ago.

It is not known how many staff were employed at the store and a spokesperson for the retailer was not available to comment.

Jewellers Ernest Jones has closed its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre.Jewellers Ernest Jones has closed its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre.
But the unit is only expected to be vacant for a short time as the jeweller Goldsmiths has been lined up as a replacement.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate Shopping Centre confirmed the permanent close of Ernest Jones’ store in the centre.

He added: “But Goldsmiths is going in and is due to open by the end of the month.”

It will be the latest among a number of new arrivals at the centre with newcomers including retailer Rich & Famous and independent Black Sheep Coffee.

