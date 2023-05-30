News you can trust since 1948
James Arthur and Danny Dyer among famous faces at Peterborough Sellebrity Soccor match

Sellebrity Soccer was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 30th May 2023, 15:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:36 BST
James Arthur and Danny Dyer among famous faces playing 90s minutes for charity match, pictured at Posh ground (image: Joe Dent).James Arthur and Danny Dyer among famous faces playing 90s minutes for charity match, pictured at Posh ground (image: Joe Dent).
Over 1,300 people of all ages were in the stands at the Weston Homes Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday to watch stars from TV, music and social media participate in a special charity football match.

Musician James Arthur, TV star Danny Dyer, Eastenders actor Ricky Groves and reality star Dan Osbourne were among those who put on an entertaining spectacle for the crowd with game ending in a high-scoring 9-9 draw with Dyer’s team coming out on top on penalties.

The Sellebrity Soccer game raised money for Action Medical Research for Children.

Former TOWIE star, Dan Osbourne, married to ex-Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, pictured left (image: Joe Dent).Former TOWIE star, Dan Osbourne, married to ex-Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, pictured left (image: Joe Dent).
Sellebrity Soccer arrange charity matches up and down the country and it is the second year in succession that one has been held at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Former Posh defender Tom Williams also featured in the game alongside his son Rocky, while other celebrities that appeared were football freestyler Jeremy Lynch, 90s singer from 911 Jimmy Constable and social media star Woody.

Former TV barman, Dyer, speaking to the club afterwards, said: “It is important that people who have a bit of fame give something back and support worthwhile charities like this. There are a lot of people out there that a are struggling and it is great to be involved in days like this.”

X-Factor winner, Arthur, also speaking to the club, said: “I have been involved in quite a few of these charity matches.

"I see it as a win-win. I get to be involved in great charities like this and I love football, football is a massive part of my life. I managed to score a couple of goals. It is wonderful to be able to play at professional stadiums like this and raise money in the process.”