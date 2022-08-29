Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack and his support team. From left to right Allan, Jack, Dean and Leroy

A Peterborough man is set to climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in a bid to raised funds for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Jack Steward (23) will take on his first-ever charity fundraiser to help the Sue Ryder hospice which cared for his aunt, Paula Piergianni.

Paula, who was just 56-years-old when she died, received support from the hospice team for three months of her three-year battle with cancer, and was cared for by the Hospice at Home team in July this year, during her final days.

Jack, who confesses to finding running extra challenging, will take on the 23-mile distance to the top of Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in Cumbria and Ben Nevis in Scotland (and down again), to thank the hospice team for their ‘unbelievable care’ and to help them continue to be there for other local families going through the most difficult times of their lives.

“During my aunt’s final days at home, the nurses went above and beyond to help her. My family are so grateful to them that people were asked to make a donation to Sue Ryder instead of buying flowers at her funeral,” Jack said.

The last three days of Paula’s life were particularly difficult for Jack and his family, but the care she received during this time left such an impression on him that he decided to base his fundraising around the number three. He said: “I thought ‘what things can I do in a three’? I’ve done mountaineering before and I like to go hiking, so my dad suggested I took on the National Three Peaks Challenge.”

Jack will set off on his epic challenge on Friday 26th August, with the aim of running the peaks in just 20 hours - including the driving distance between each country - which totals 462 miles.

Jack added: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Huntingdon branch of T C Harrison Ford dealership who have provided us with a car for the challenge!”

To donate to Jack’s fundraising total, visit: www.justgiving.com/jack-steward