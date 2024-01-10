Jack Hunt School Glowing Good Ofsted

Jack Hunt School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) has received an overall effectiveness ‘good’ rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

The glowing report considered the overall quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal attitudes and development, sixth form provision and leadership and management.

The Peterborough secondary school, with students from ages 11 to 18, has 1862 students in total, of which 244 are in sixth form.

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Headteacher of Jack Hunt School said: “We are all delighted with our inspection outcome. This is down to the hard work of our amazing staff, the support of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, parents and the wider community.

Headteacher Mr Jon Hebblethwaite celebrates with pupils from Jack Hunt School

"Above all, this is testament to our fantastic students who are a pleasure to work with. Jack Hunt is a school that is dedicated to improving the life chances of all our students, and this Ofsted shows that we are very much on an upward trajectory of improvement.”

Highlights from the inspector’s onsite visit which was carried out on 15th and 16 November 2023, included that pupils learn in classrooms that are calm and focused and pupils are proud of the diversity of their school community. They are keen to learn and share experiences about each other’s culture and faith and as a result, they have a deep and embedded understanding of tolerance and respect.

The inspector highlighted that a redesigned and ambitious curriculum supports pupils to do well. Pupils can see how teaching has improved. They know that they are expected to work hard, and most do. The school has prioritised reading and leaders understand that to access the curriculum, pupils need to read well. There are lots of different strategies in place to support pupils who struggle with reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector noted that the school has utilised subject specialists to determine the important knowledge pupils need to know and they have planned the most logical order to deliver this information to pupils. As a result, teachers are clear about exactly what needs to be taught and when.

There is a defined structure for learning. Teachers use the plans to design quality learning activities. These activities help pupils secure an understanding of the taught knowledge. Mostly, pupils are given clear explanations and teachers link this information to what pupils already know. Teachers use well-considered examples to support pupils to structure their responses and when this happens, pupils learn well.