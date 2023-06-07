A girl, from Eye, has raised a whopping ten times more than her original fundraising goal - by tackling a three-mile long, mud-caked obstacle course.

Iris Izatt-Smith, 10, took on the Pretty Muddy Kids course at Burghley House, on June 4, to help raise money for Cancer Research.

The Norwood Primary School pupil spent close to an hour throwing herself under, over and across a range of energy-sapping obstacles which invariably ended up leaving her completely covered in mud.

Iris Izatt-Smith with her 'Nanny Rose (Rosemary Starkey), who is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment for colorectal cancer.

Iris volunteered to take part in the charity event because her ‘Nanny Rose’ (Rosemary Starkey) is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment for colorectal cancer.

Iris' chuffed mum, Ayeisha Smith, said: “I am so proud of Iris for getting stuck into the race, and for her enthusiasm to raise as much money for Cancer Research as possible.”

Iris’ great-aunt, Jacqui Bickles-Smith, was blown away by the “amazing £1,500” her determined niece raised: “Her original target was only £150,” she said.

Ten-year-old Iris took just under an hour to tackle the three-mile long, mud-soaked course.

“So many of our friends, family members and colleagues came together to help her raise it - it's truly amazing.”

The Pretty Muddy Kids course is specially designed for children aged between 5-12. However, those taking part need to be accompanied by an adult running alongside them.

On this occasion, Iris was joined by her former child-minder with her husband and son.

Though she was thrilled that her dirt-covered daughter had enjoyed “such a fantastic day,” it’s fair to say Ayeisha’s enthusiasm for further mud-based events is somewhat mooted:

Iris with her co-runners, Michelle and Phil O’mahony and their son Finley.

“Iris has said she would like to take up muddy runs as a hobby,” she said, adding, “but I think I may need an outdoor shower fitting first.”

Nanny Rose, who was waiting at the finish line for Iris at Burghley House, said her tired granddaughter got a second wind when she neared the end of the course. “She raced toward us when she came round the last corner and saw us.”

“Iris gave me such a big hug.”