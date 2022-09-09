A former army cadet instructor from Ramsey has spoken of his fond memories of the Queen who he met at two Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace.

Chris Dodson (42) was invited to the Palace’s gardens to meet Elizabeth II as a tribute to his commitment to the community through his work with the army cadets.

The former Colour Sergeant, who joined the cadets at 13 and became an instructor five years later before retiring in 2013, said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet the Queen.

Chris Dodson, of Ramsey, who met the Queen twice at two separate Garden Parties as a reward for his service to the community as an Army cadet instructor.

“I was invited twice - in 1999 and again in 2002.

“The weather was wonderful both times and although I don’t remember what colours she was wearing I do remember that she seemed quite short - yet she more than made up for that with a definite commanding presence.

“She had a real sense of purpose in how she came across.

“She made it feel personal even though her time was precious and there were lots of other people for her to meet.

Queen Elizabeth II meets guests at the Queen's Garden Party in Buckingham Palace in 2019.

“I only got to say ‘hello’ and to thank her for inviting me but it was lovely to speak to her.

He said: “The garden parties were wonderful events and lasted about four hours - the gardens are splendid and it’s true, at Buckingham Palace they do cut the crusts off the sandwiches.”

Mr Dodson, who works as a thatcher, added: “Her passing is very sad.

“I was lucky to meet her.