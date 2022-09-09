‘It’s true - they do cut the crusts off the sandwiches’, says former army cadet instructor from Ramsey who met the Queen twice.
Her Majesty has a ‘commanding presence’
A former army cadet instructor from Ramsey has spoken of his fond memories of the Queen who he met at two Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace.
Chris Dodson (42) was invited to the Palace’s gardens to meet Elizabeth II as a tribute to his commitment to the community through his work with the army cadets.
The former Colour Sergeant, who joined the cadets at 13 and became an instructor five years later before retiring in 2013, said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet the Queen.
“I was invited twice - in 1999 and again in 2002.
“The weather was wonderful both times and although I don’t remember what colours she was wearing I do remember that she seemed quite short - yet she more than made up for that with a definite commanding presence.
“She had a real sense of purpose in how she came across.
“She made it feel personal even though her time was precious and there were lots of other people for her to meet.
“I only got to say ‘hello’ and to thank her for inviting me but it was lovely to speak to her.
He said: “The garden parties were wonderful events and lasted about four hours - the gardens are splendid and it’s true, at Buckingham Palace they do cut the crusts off the sandwiches.”
Mr Dodson, who works as a thatcher, added: “Her passing is very sad.
“I was lucky to meet her.
“We’ve lost someone who dedicated her life to service and never seemed to feel it was a bind."