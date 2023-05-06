News you can trust since 1948
It's gold for enterprising couple at Peterborough-based Driver Hire who keep other businesses on the road

​Praise for sales success in tough year

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 5th May 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:14 BST

An enterprising couple who help keep other organisations on the road have proved they have the golden touch.

​For Brian and Lin Kilroe, franchise owners of driver employment agency, Driver Hire, in Fengate Trade Park, Fengate Road, have just won a prestigious Gold Award for their outstanding sales performance last year.

Driver Hire provides temporary and permanent drivers and other logistics staff to local and national organisations in both the public and private sector.

From left, Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, presents Brian and Lin Kilroe with their award with Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK managing director.From left, Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, presents Brian and Lin Kilroe with their award with Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK managing director.
From left, Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, presents Brian and Lin Kilroe with their award with Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK managing director.
Brian said: “If our customers are short of staff – perhaps because of illness, holidays or seasonal demand – we will supply them with a suitable replacement.

“We supply quality staff to all our customers.

He added: “Road transport and logistics is a highly regulated industry and it means more businesses are recognising the value of working with a 100 per cent reliable supplier for all their recruitment requirements.”

Lin added: “When it comes to customer service, because we’re a franchise, we offer them the benefits of working with a local, owner-managed business, backed by the resources of a major national company.

"We also offer the flexibility in terms of workforce that organisations need when the economy is so unpredictable.”

Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, said, “This is a performance to be proud of, achieved in what are uncertain times.

"Congratulations to Brian, Lin and their team at Peterborough on their success. It’s a result of their hard work, endeavour and the first rate, round the clock service they and their drivers deliver.”

