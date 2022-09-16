The organiser of Thorney & Eye Foodbank has spoken of her fear about ‘tough times ahead’.

Erin Tierney, who has been running the Thorney & Eye Foodbank since it was initially setup during the the Covid pandemic, has expressed ‘significant concerns’ about the upcoming winter, when the cost of living crisis is expected to bite hardest:

“It’s getting really busy now”, said Ms Tierney, 33: “we’re getting more and more referrals from social prescribers”.

Erin Tierney, organiser of the Thorney & Eye Foodbank

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social prescribers are teams that work with GP surgeries to deal with non-medical issues like emotional well-being and mental health.

“Already we’re giving out twice as many parcels as we usually do, and to larger families, who obviously require more food than a two person or four-person family”.

These concerns have been echoed by other foodbanks and community food sharing initiatives across the region. Just last month, the Peterborough Telegraph reported how the Peterborough Foodbank – which is run by the Trussell Trust – was feeding, on average, 100 more people per month this year than it did in 2021.

Staffed and run entirely by volunteers, the Thorney & Eye foodbank has recently moved to the old Thorney Community Centre on Church Street. Its previous home in the old Post Office room at Bedford Hall did not have enough space to accommodate all the food required to meet demand.

People are having to prioritise what their money goes on

Worryingly, SEN teacher Erin explained that it’s not just low-income families or those on benefits who are visiting the foodbank:

“We’re seeing people who’ve got a job, they’ve got a house, they’ve got a car but they’re having to prioritise what their money goes on: bills, mortgage, petrol, childcare; so something’s got to give somewhere”

New Prime Minister Liz Truss recently announced that her government will freeze energy bills at an average of £2,500 a year for two years from 1 October. Erin though believes things are likely to get worse before they get better:

“With the energy price increase going up so crazily, I think we’re going to get more people coming to us for help.”

The best way to deal with this challenge, she suggested, is for communities to continue rallying round:

“More people volunteering their time, bringing donations in, checking on neighbours; things like that really do help”

Despite her fears for the upcoming months, Erin is already looking to the future:

“We’re trying to get the garden sorted. The Cubs kindly came in and helped us clear it all up earlier this year but, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get it up and running this summer. Hopefully, over the winter, we can continue clearing it and get it prepared so that we can start growing [our own food] next year”.