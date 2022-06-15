The £40 million nine-storey hotel at Fletton Quays has been kept under wraps for many months beneath huge swathes of blue gauze and tonnes of metal scaffolding as construction workers toiled away.

Now most of the external build of the 160 bedroom hotel has entered a new phase with work moving inside the venue.

It has prompted some passersby over the last few days to wonder whether the apparent absence of builders meant work had come to halt.

But a Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "Work is very much progressing on site, but has been internal over recent days.

"Scaffolding is now starting to come down to unveil the new building.

"Today's (June 15) removal of scaffolding now fully reveals the Hilton Garden Inn signage."

It means the hotel is still on course to be completed by the end of the year with bosses at Hilton hoping to open to guests in the spring.

The scaffolding is slowly removed from Peterborough's new Hilton Garden Inn hotel.

The construction of the hotel, which has been funded by a £15 million loan from the council to developers Propiteer, has not been without its problems.

The outbreak of Covid-19 and the global supply chain issues meant construction of the hotel was delayed.