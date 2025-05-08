"It was dreadful, really dreadful" Peterborough World War II veteran remembers conflict 80 years on
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peterborough resident Geoff Snell, a 99-year-old veteran, has relived his experiences in the Second World War 80 years on.
In a new film, released on VE Day, Geoff has spoken of his experiences during the war, which included the Battle of Britain, D-Day as well as being with the British troops who liberated many concentration camps in Germany.
"It was dreadful. Ready dreadful. To think that people could do that to other people," said Geoff.
"I saw Dunkirk. I went through the Battle of Britain, there were 90 German bombers coming in ... [when we liberated the concentration camps] it was dreadful, really dreadful. To think that people could do that to other people."
The film has been produced by European Movement UK; which was founded in 1949 by Sir Winston Churchill, to prevent further conflict between European countries.
The film also includes stories from Ukraine where the filmmakers travelled to the war-torn country hear the stories of those on Europe's current front line of war.
‘Flags in the Wind’ can be viewed on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXKC-kgtzQw.