Twins enjoying their first ever snow day (image: Katie Edwards)

It was a blast! - photos show Peterborough enjoying its springtime snow day

Snow’s over folks

By Darren Calpin
4 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:48pm

Well, for once the Met Office and the other weather experts got it spot on. “It’s going to snow on Thursday,” they said – and boy were they right.

While some parts of our region escaped with a modest dusting, other areas received a pretty comprehensive covering of the white stuff.

As a result, some workers pulled out their favourite ‘car trouble’ excuse for staying at home, while parents and kids have went with the tried-and-tested “it’s probably for the best” ploy in order to stay at home/work from home today.

We’ll need to make the most of it while it sticks around, though. With the snow now being replaced by rain, the pretty scenes we’ve woken up will quickly melt away to slush.

In the meantime, why not shake off your boots, brew up some cocoa and enjoy this slideshow of Peterborough’s first real 2023 snow day.

Beautiful shot sent in by Lissa J Barnes

1. Snow day

Beautiful shot sent in by Lissa J Barnes

Photo: Lissa J Barnes

Doggy pals enjoying their snow day together

2. Snow day

Doggy pals enjoying their snow day together

Photo: Lauren Denham

Snow at Ferry Meadows

3. Snow day

Snow at Ferry Meadows

Photo: David Lowndes

Top snowman building skills

4. Snow day

Top snowman building skills

Photo: Lisa Liam Mander Walker

