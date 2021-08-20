It is show time once again at Werrington village centre

Werrington village annual produce show from 2018

Werrington Show is an annual event which promotes the interest of local people in horticulture, floral design, cookery, photography, art and handicrafts; giving them the opportunity to share these interests with the wider community.

It takes pace on Saturday at its usual venue, Werrington Parish Village Centre, in Church Street, and will be open for public viewing between 3pm and 5pm.

Entrance costs £1 but is free for exhibitors and children under 17 accompanied by an adult