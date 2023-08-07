Investigation launched as 11 dogs found 'callously dumped' in Fenland towns spark breeding fears

Three sets of young dogs have been abandoned in Fenland – leading to fears puppies are being bred and dumped when owners fail to sell them.

Most of the 11 puppies were in a healthy condition, but the coats of four spaniel-poodle-cross puppies dumped in Wisbech St Mary were badly matted and needed attention.

The dumped dogs included two whippets found in Manea at the end of June, four spaniel-poodle puppies were found separately between end of February and beginning of March, but were all the same age and believed to be the same litter.

(Pictured left) A poodle-spaniel-cross was found in Manea with matted fur before being shaved and given medical attention, looking like a totally different dog (right).

And, five mastiff cross puppies were taken to a vet in March on Monday, July 3.

‘Vital’ to identify breeders

Councillor Susan Wallwork, portfolio holder for Environmental Health, said: “It’s heartbreaking when animals are not properly looked after.

The mastiff cross puppies left with a vet in March on July 3.

“There is support available so that an animal never needs to be callously dumped.

“We’d urge anyone who has information about who owned these puppies to let us know. It’s vital that we identify any irresponsible breeders in our area to prevent further harm and neglect of animals.

“Anyone who finds themselves with a litter they can’t home or animal they can’t keep should contact one of our local animal charities or us for help.”

Who can breed dogs?

Anyone who breeds and sells puppies for profit or breeds and sells as a business must have a licence. Failure to have a licence can result in prosecution.

What’s happening now to the dogs?

Fenland District Council’s appointed stray dog service has cared for all the dumped animals and were able to place them with rehoming organisations.

In each of the recent cases the dogs have been picked up by the council’s appointed dog warden after being reported as stray – and Fenland council’s stray dog service has covered the cost of vet bills, collection fees, food and welfare.

Due to the animals having to be treated as lost, the dogs had to remain in kennels for seven days before being able to move onto rehoming partners. The total cost can reach up to £200 per dog.

Fenland’s stray dog service always tries to reunite lost dogs with owners as quickly as possible, which can be achieved where micro-chips are present. By law, dogs must be micro-chipped by the time they are eight weeks old.

The council is urging anyone who finds themselves with animals they can’t rehome to get in touch to access help available rather than leaving animals at risk of harm.