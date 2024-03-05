Peterborough Cathedral will be running its 'Remarkable Women Tours' on March 8 and 9 to coincide with International Women's Day.

Peterborough Cathedral is inviting residents and visitors alike to come and join one of its ’Remarkable Women Tours’ this weekend.

The special tours have been scheduled for this coming Friday and Saturday (March 8 and 9) to coincide with International Women's Day (IWD).

As part of the global celebration of women's achievements, these tours aim to afford visitors a unique opportunity to learn a great deal more about the remarkable women associated with Peterborough and its glorious Cathedral.

Attendees can expect to discover the diverse roles and contributions of these pioneering figures who helped shape the fabric of Peterborough's heritage yet, in far too many cases, have remained largely anonymous.

Alex Carton, Head of Education at Peterborough Cathedral, believes the tours embody everything IWD stands for:

"International Women's Day serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions of women to society,” she said, “and our Remarkable Women Tours aim to celebrate and honour these achievements."

Typically observed on March 8, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

In addition, IWD also resonates with many as a day when calls to action for accelerating women's equality are voiced with even greater urgency.

While some may regard the day as a relatively modern celebration, it has actually been observed for well over a century.

Indeed, the first IWD gathering – which was supported by over a million people – occurred in 1911.

As well as being led by knowledgeable guides, the tours – which will commence at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm on both days – will offer visitors plenty of opportunities to engage with the colourful narratives and rich legacies of these extraordinary women.

Alex is hoping the tours will encourage visitors to see the landmark, and its history, in a slightly different way: