International Women's Day: meet the former hairdresser working behind bars to break cycle of crime
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite public perceptions that it’s a male-dominated profession, there are now officially more women working for the prison service than men. Currently, 55 per cent of staff in post are women.
Jordan McClagish, 29, has worked at HMP Whitemoor near March in Cambridgeshire for nine years. She’s now a mentor for new starters at the high security prison where around 400 male prisoners are kept.
Jordan said she struggled academically at school and decided to follow her friends into the hair and beauty industry. After deciding this wasn’t for her she found work as a healthcare assistant, which she did for two years, visiting people in their homes and caring for them.
When a friend applied for a position at HMP Whitemoor, she had no idea what it entailed but was curious so she applied successfully for an officer support grade (OSG) role. Duties included working on the gate, dealing with prison and family visitors, and searching property and vehicles entering the prison. Jordan said:
“I had never been in a prison so I didn’t know what to expect or if I would feel claustrophobic. But that experience meant I learned the layout and security procedures, so I knew I wanted to be a prison officer.
“The OSG role built up my confidence to work with prisoners and helped me get over the worries and anxieties I had.
“It meant I had a bit of head start, having worked there for two years already, and I could focus on the role. Even some of the prisoners recognised me!”
Jordan said she’d always felt safe at work and that her colleagues all looked after and supported each other. She would recommend the job to other women looking for a challenge, adding::
“It can be difficult, being a young woman in a men’s prison. Being clear on your boundaries and reacting in the right way to anything inappropriate is really important. You have to be strong and assertive, and not deviate from that.
“I would definitely encourage more women to apply for jobs in the prison. There’s a lot of respect for female officers – we can perhaps engage emotionally with prisoners who feel more open to sharing their feelings with us.
“Being a young female officer, it can sometimes be difficult saying to someone who is perhaps old enough to be your parent what is best for them. But I know how to speak to people and those interpersonal skills learned in my previous jobs mean I’m mature enough to deal with that.”
Jordan spent four years on the wings and another eighteen months working in the prison’s segregation unit, before she applied successfully for the new colleague mentor role.
She now helps guide new starters, ensuring they have a smooth induction and get the uniform and security instructions they need. She also arranges for them to visit the prison before they start in order to ease them into the role. Jordan enjoys her role but has ambitions for future promotions. She added:
“Something that surprised me about prisons is there are lots more women working here than I expected, and even more now than when I started.
“HMP Whitemoor is a great place to work. There’s so much support offered to staff and a brilliant care team on hand to help staff after any incident, to check on their health and if they need to see anyone.
“I'm incredibly proud to work with a number of female prison officers who are all brilliant at what they do.”
You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMPPS is looking for compassionate, creative people with excellent communication skills who can make decisions effectively. Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career can apply or find out more by clicking here.