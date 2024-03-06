International Women's Day: meet the former hairdresser working behind bars to break cycle of crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite public perceptions that it’s a male-dominated profession, there are now officially more women working for the prison service than men. Currently, 55 per cent of staff in post are women.

Jordan McClagish, 29, has worked at HMP Whitemoor near March in Cambridgeshire for nine years. She’s now a mentor for new starters at the high security prison where around 400 male prisoners are kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan said she struggled academically at school and decided to follow her friends into the hair and beauty industry. After deciding this wasn’t for her she found work as a healthcare assistant, which she did for two years, visiting people in their homes and caring for them.

Jordan McClagish hasn't looked back since leaving a job in community care to work at HMP Whitemoor.

When a friend applied for a position at HMP Whitemoor, she had no idea what it entailed but was curious so she applied successfully for an officer support grade (OSG) role. Duties included working on the gate, dealing with prison and family visitors, and searching property and vehicles entering the prison. Jordan said:

“I had never been in a prison so I didn’t know what to expect or if I would feel claustrophobic. But that experience meant I learned the layout and security procedures, so I knew I wanted to be a prison officer.

“The OSG role built up my confidence to work with prisoners and helped me get over the worries and anxieties I had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It meant I had a bit of head start, having worked there for two years already, and I could focus on the role. Even some of the prisoners recognised me!”

Jordan feels safe at work and is encouraging other women to consider a role in the prison service

Jordan said she’d always felt safe at work and that her colleagues all looked after and supported each other. She would recommend the job to other women looking for a challenge, adding::

“It can be difficult, being a young woman in a men’s prison. Being clear on your boundaries and reacting in the right way to anything inappropriate is really important. You have to be strong and assertive, and not deviate from that.

“I would definitely encourage more women to apply for jobs in the prison. There’s a lot of respect for female officers – we can perhaps engage emotionally with prisoners who feel more open to sharing their feelings with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a young female officer, it can sometimes be difficult saying to someone who is perhaps old enough to be your parent what is best for them. But I know how to speak to people and those interpersonal skills learned in my previous jobs mean I’m mature enough to deal with that.”

Jordan spent four years on the wings and another eighteen months working in the prison’s segregation unit, before she applied successfully for the new colleague mentor role.

She now helps guide new starters, ensuring they have a smooth induction and get the uniform and security instructions they need. She also arranges for them to visit the prison before they start in order to ease them into the role. Jordan enjoys her role but has ambitions for future promotions. She added:

“Something that surprised me about prisons is there are lots more women working here than I expected, and even more now than when I started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“HMP Whitemoor is a great place to work. There’s so much support offered to staff and a brilliant care team on hand to help staff after any incident, to check on their health and if they need to see anyone.

“I'm incredibly proud to work with a number of female prison officers who are all brilliant at what they do.”