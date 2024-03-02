Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People and donkeys gathered in Central Park on Saturday February 24 to pay their respects to one of Peterborough’s most iconic residents: Jimmy the donkey.

The gathering was made up of 20 members of the Eastern Region of the Donkey Breed Society (DBS) who – along with their equine companions – had come together to remember all animals involved in theatres of war, past and present.

All of those present paused at 11.00am to mark this important act of commemoration with a period of silence.

People and donkeys gather at the graveside of Jimmy the donkey to pause and remember International War Animal Day.

Carol Travell, who organised the event, described the day as “wonderful and thoroughly poignant.”

She added: “a minute’s silence was observed to remember all those animals lost in war and to think of those involved in current conflicts.”

Following the moment of silence, poems were read aloud and a purple poppy wreath was placed on the grave.

The purple poppy remembers all animal victims of war and human violence.

Joss Goodchild with her most recent painting, a sensitive composition which commemorates all animal victims of war.

Local painter and DBS member Joss Goodchild helped mark the occasion by unveiling her most recent painting, a sensitive composition which commemorates all such victims of war.

The Donkey Breed Society is a registered charity that provides support and friendship to a nationwide community which shares a passion for safeguarding donkeys.

The DBS joined with War Horse Memorial in the UK, as well as groups in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America, to commemorate the incredible – and often extremely harrowing – roles that animals have played in war.

Decorated animal war hero and RSPCA fundraiser Jimmy became the city’s unofficial mascot during his lifetime.

Jimmy the donkey was finally laid to rest in Central Park on 10 May, 1943.

The legendary donkey served with distinction throughout the First World War, boosting morale and bringing cheer to the often beleaguered fighting men of the British Expeditionary Force in France.

Despite being wounded seven times, Jimmy survived the war and was demobbed in 1919.

In 1920, Jimmy was purchased by Peterborough RSPCA, who set him up in a fundraising role which saw the super-popular donkey pulling local children around in a wooden carriage at community events.

Jimmy lived to the ripe old age of 26.