International jewellery retailer Lovisa set to open its first Peterborough store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre

Recruitment under way for staff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian jewellery and accessories chain Lovisa is understood to be preparing to open its first store in Peterborough.

The low cost retailer has begun to recruit for managers and staff for its city which is expected to open in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adverts have appeared for a store manager and an assistant store manager plus part-time staff or ‘team member’ for a store in Peterborough’s Queensgate.

Australian retailer Lovisa is preparing to open a store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

A spokesperson for the retailer was not available for comment.

But Lovisa has just embarked on a national expansion campaign opening new stores in Scotland and the north of England.

It currently has 900 stores across 45 countries.

The news is another boost for the Queensgate Shopping Centre and comes hot on the heels of the revelation that luxury cosmetics retailer Rituals is also recruiting staff for a new store in the shopping mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queensgate has welcomed a number of new retailers and leisure attractions recently alongside the investment in larger stores in the mall by a range of retailers.

These include expansions by jewellers Pandora, Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks.

Late last year, the centre welcomed the opening of the 27,500 square feet ODEON Luxe cinema, which is the anchor attraction of its new leisure extension alongside Putt & Play.

And homewares retailer Søstrene Grene made its regional debut by opening in the centre. Community recycling venture Up The Garden Bath has also opened its UNITY store in the Queensgate.

Eatery Taco Bell is another new arrival and the retail giant, the Frasers Group, will be opening the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.