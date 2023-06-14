An internationally renown design company has been lined up to prepare a masterplan for the multi-million pound transformation of Peterborough’s Station Quarter.

The London-headquartered Ove Arup Ltd, which has offices across the globe, is expected to be given the green light to start preparing a detailed business case and masterplan for the £64 million regeneration of the station and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to appoint the company will be made by members of Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet when it meets on Monday (June 19).

This image shows how a redeveloped Station Quarter in Peterborough could appear.

If approved, Ove Arup will be tasked with working on the designs and assessments necessary to secure the release of more than £47 million of Government Levelling Up funding that has already been earmarked for the Station Quarter.

A council spokesperson said: “The business case and masterplan will set out a number of options for the project which will deliver a new Peterborough Station and Station Quarter precinct.

“This will involve gathering data, creating future-proofed design options and consulting with stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is due to be submitted to the Government by the end of 2023, with construction beginning as early as 2025/26.”

Peterborough Railway Station.

The development is being led by Peterborough City Council in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Network Rail and LNER.

Match funding will bring the total budget up to £64,855,000.

What is the transformation of the Station Quarter likely to involve?

Key to the project is the creation of a new western entrance to the station with a car park – to create a double-sided station – with a new wider footbridge over the train lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green areas with biodiversity, community spaces and better connections to the city centre will make it safer and more attractive for bikes and pedestrians.

The enhancement of Peterborough Train Station will improve rail passenger journeys and encourage more rail travel.

This is expected to have a positive economic impact on the city, and regionally.

It will also support Peterborough in attracting knowledge-intensive and high-level employers through its improved transport links.

What is the political and business reaction?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of the council, said: “The contract is proposed for approval at Cabinet as Station Quarter is a huge project and so we need to make sure the business case – the foundations of this project – are done right.

"Once complete, the redeveloped Station Quarter will bring millions of pounds of further investment into our city centre, in the form of new businesses relocating here and private investment.”

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be working with colleagues at Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Network Rail to deliver this key scheme to make Peterborough railway station more welcoming and accessible.

“The enhancement of the railway station and the surrounding area will create a great first impression of the city for visitors and commuters and encourage more rail travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Hind, head of business development at Network Rail, said: “We are working closely with our partners to progress such a vital programme of work that will hugely enhance the travel experience for passengers using Peterborough station.