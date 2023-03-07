A Cambridgeshire designer is taking part as a contestant in Interior Design Masters - alongside host, Alan Carr.

Buse Gurbuz, who used to live in Peterborough city centre, is bringing her love for moody tones and brown swatches to play in the design big leagues.

The former Leys School student has always had a craving to pursue an artistic career since she was a child.

Buse (left) is one of 10 contestants taking part to win a life-changing contract, she is pictured alongside host, Alan Carr (image: Getty/BBC)

Now, her architectural training and artistic talents have leapfrogged her to compete against nine aspiring interior designers for a life-changing contract.

Asked how she felt about the show airing tonight on BBC Two, she said: “I’m nervous, I’ve got lots of friends and relatives watching.

“They have been quite excited, so I think there is a lot of added pressure really but I’m really excited too at this point.”

Working alone or in teams, the designers will take on a different commercial brief each week as they compete to win a career-defining prize – a major commercial contract to redesign a top London cocktail bar.

Each week their spaces will be scrutinized by head judge Michelle Ogundehin alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.

At the end of every challenge, the weakest designers will be on the sofa in front of the judges, with at least one contestant eliminated each week.

Buse added: “It was possibly one of the best things I have done, I’m not just saying that.

“It was amazing, we got the opportunity to be expressive and take one brief and try and put all of ourselves into it.

"That opportunity does not come about often. The show allowed us to really show who we are as designers – that was really quite special.”

Tonight, the contestants are working in pairs to transform five luxury apartments in London’s Elephant and Castle on a budget of just £1,800.

Comedian and series host, Alan Carr, often pops into see contestants while their makeovers are in full swing.

“The thing with Alan is exactly as he comes over on screen,” she added.

"He was lovely to all of us and super down to earth you don’t expect that from celebrities, it was a nice surprise.”

Buse – who runs her own interiors company, Studio Buse, in Cambridge – said there’s plenty to expect from her this series, describing her style as ‘moody mid-century’.

“I love working with wood and adding wood panelling to spaces I am in. At the moment I am drawn to darker shades of wood but I think this really varies based on the properties I work with.

“I applied to Interior Design Masters because I have been watching the show for years. I was interested in being a contestant as I have a lot of my own style and skills to show off.

“I wanted this to be reflected in the show - I hope some of the things that I made and my approach to design are inspiring to some. I put a particular emphasis on using sustainable materials and this is something I really fought for on the show.”

Series 4 of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr starts tonight at 8pm.

