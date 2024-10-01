Inspire Education, Sacrewell, Little Miracles and Holiday Inn join Cathedral and Nene Park among 55 organisations named as Showground development supporters
The Inspire Education Group, Sacrewell, Little Miracles and Holiday Inn have joined Peterborough Cathedral and Nene Park Trust among 55 named supporters of the development of the city’s Showground.
The list of backers of the multi-million pound development of the 164 acre site has been released by the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG), which is the chosen land promoter of the East of England Agricultural Society, which is seeking a new use for the green field site.
The notice along with letters of support have been submitted to Peterborough City Council as part of AEPG’s two outline planning applications for a 1,500 homes and 50 acre leisure village development on the Showground.
It aims to counter hundreds of objections received by the council to the development with many protesters angry that the plans do not include a track for the Peterborough Panthers motor racing club that has used the site for more than 50 years.
It is expected that the council will consider AEPG’s planning applications later this month.
As well as 1,500 homes, AEPG wants to create a leisure village it has named as Cultura Place, which would feature an indoor arena, a court for a padel – a mix of tennis and squash – a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail plus a 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre, a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village.
The letters of support come from a range of businesses, charities, educational and sporting groups and community groups and individuals.
What do those letters say?
Rachel Nicholls, of the Inspire Education Group, which runs Peterborough College and Stamford College, states: "We are particularly pleased to see a commitment to providing 30% affordable housing as part of this project. There is a desperate need for affordable housing in Peterborough.
"We welcome the development’s focus on health and wellbeing, as well as its commitment to sustainable transport options.”
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce states: “By bringing a projected £1m+ per week into the local economy this regeneration has the potential to bring significant benefits to businesses.”
Charity Little Miracles states: “There are a growing number of Little Miracles’ families in the area who would benefit from the modern spaces that are being planned with accessibility and inclusivity in mind.
"We are also very grateful to AEPGUK for working with us as financial supporters.”
Recycling venture Up The Garden Bath states: “We believe the redevelopment will aid with social cohesion and help provide a positive impact on neighbouring communities such as Orton Goldhay, Orton Malbourne and Orton Brimbles.”
Bosses at the Holiday Inn state: “This project would benefit both the local community in terms of housing, but also the wider business community in bringing in a much-needed weekend leisure venue.”
For Anne Corder Recruitment it will bring ‘much needed housing and leisure in a new and individual way to the city.”
Entrepreneur Mike Greene, who was Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire in 2011, writes that Peterborough must look to the future and the Showground plans ‘feel in line with other city projects such as the Station Quarter.’
William Burges, chairman of Sacrewell states: “We are excited to see the East of England Agricultural Society take this bold step to be better equipped in the modern day to deliver its aims whilst also creating a community and legacy to be proud of.”
Cllr Asif Shaheed states: “AEPG are striving to deliver a legacy for the East of England Agricultural Society that will be an asset to Peterborough. I look forward to seeing this project come to life in the near future.”
Kev Lawrence for Peterborough Community Radio states: “We have a spectacular opportunity to get this scheme moving, and in doing so we would hope to inspire other decision makers and fund holders to join the
regeneration challenge for Peterborough and engage in placemaking to create a real place that all could be proud to call home.”
Richard Joyce, managing director of PPVS, states: “This development will add value to the city and attract investment and this brings job creation.
Peterborough Rugby Club states: “We firmly believe the proposed development will bring significant benefits to all communities in Peterborough and surrounding areas.”
These are the 55 organisations listed as supporting AEPG:
1. Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce
2. Peterborough Citizens
3. Peterborough Positive
4. Up The Garden Bath
5. Peterborough Cultural Alliance
6. Allia Future Business Centre
7. Peterborough Cathedral.
8. Lord John Bird – member of the House of Lords and co-founder of The Big Issue
9. YMCA Trinity Group
10. Inspire Education Group
11: Tom Hennessy
12. Peterborough Sport FC
13. Nene Park Trust
14. Chinese Community in Peterborough
15. Great Eastern Run
16. Peterborough Community Business Awards
17. Magpas Air Ambulance
18. Anna's Hope
19. H.E.L.P.
20. Holiday Inn West
21. Ann Corder Recruitment
22. Unity Shop
23. Iain Crighton MBE
24. Little Miracles
25. Tydus Peterborough
26. Mike Greene
27. Orton Feeders Junior Football Club
28. Huntress Recruitment
29. Sacrewell Farm
30. Holiday Inn Express
31. Extracare Charitable Trust
32. Brightfield Business Hub Local business hub and conference space giving a home to SME’s, Entrepreneurs and freelancers
33 Councillor Asif Shaheed Paston and Walton Councillor
34 TDL waste management business
35. PCR FM
36. Kentish Building Surveying
37. Moment Magazine
38. PPVS Peterborough
39. Peterborough Rugby Club
40 Peterborough Phantoms
41 NJ Pacey Landscaping
42 Sunbelt Equipment and Tool
43 Greenspan International
44 CrowdSafe
45 The Padel Club
46 Boxing Futures
47 Project Abundance
48 Dorothy Halfhide – Peterborough's only active Visit England accredited Tour Guide
49 Peterborough Prime
50 Hash Clothing
51 Group World Travel Magazine
52 Distinctive Developments
53 termtimes
54 Loughran Brewery
55 Neroteric
