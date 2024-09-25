Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses and other organisations to back development plans

Letters of support for a multi-million pound homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground are expected to be made public in just days.

The Showground promoter AEPG has said that some 50 to 60 businesses and organisations have expressed backing for the planned development that will see the construction of 1,500 homes plus a £50 million pound leisure village.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, has already named Peterborough Cathedral, the Nene Park Trust and ice hockey team Peterborough Phantoms as supporters of the development.

Letters of support for the development of the East of England Showground in Peterborough are expected to be revealed in days.

A spokesperson for AEPG would not provide names of other supporters.

But she said: “We will be loading the letters on to the planning portal on or before October 5.

"We’ll be loading a comprehensive list of them all at the same time, for ease of reference.

She added: “We are still finalising the list as we have letters supporting the development coming through to us.”

However, a spokesman for Peterborough Cathedral did confirm its support for the proposed development.

He said: “Peterborough Cathedral welcomes the wide range of amenities the plans offer for the new community and others and the commitment to a good proportion of, desperately needed, affordable housing on the site.”

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust stated: “Our support for the project is due to their commitment to affordable housing and the provision of significant and quality greenspace, and ensuring this commitment is upheld.”

A Peterborough Phantoms spokesperson did not respond to a request for a comment.

AEPG is included on the Phantoms’ website as a player sponsor for the season and Phantoms’ commercial Exec, Georgia Thomas is quoted as stating: “We’re thrilled to welcome AEPG as a sponsor for the Peterborough Phantoms! A great addition to our sponsorship base as a business that is improving our community of Peterborough."

In addition, the Allia Future Business Centre in London Road, submitted a letter of support though Peterborough City Council’s planning portal in June this year.

It urged the council not to delay making a decision on the application.

It added: “We believe the outline plans currently contain such a huge array of positive benefits to the city and residents of Peterborough and that it really should be prioritised as a project worthy of support from Peterborough City Council, its residents and the business community.”

What are the development plans?

AEPG, acting on behalf of the Showground owners the East of England Agricultural Society, has submitted two outline planning applications for the 164 acre Showground.

The council says it is working to try and ensure the plans are considered by its planning committee on October 15.

One of the applications is for 850 homes and a 50 acre leisure village, called Cultura Place devoted to active family entertainment, sport and leisure. The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.

The second application is for 650 homes already allocated for part of the site by the council in its Local Plan.

However, the applications have attracted hundreds of letters of objection.

Many of them lament the loss of the speedway track used for more than 50 years by the title-winning speedway club Peterborough Panthers.