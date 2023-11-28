Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Inspirational’ ward manager Amy Dewhurst has been named as the winner of the Nurse Manager of the Year category at the Nursing Times Workforce Awards 2023.

Amy, who runs ward B6 at Peterborough City Hospital, joined 700 professionals from across the health and care community for a glittering awards ceremony at the Hilton London Metropole last week to highlight the achievements of our national nursing workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy was nominated by her colleagues for the way she has helped her colleagues on the ward to develop and take on new skills and roles, and for creating a ‘family’ environment that has extended a warm welcome to new international nursing recruits.

Amy Dewhurst collects her award.

She said: “I was absolutely blown away to have been nominated in the first place, and then to win has been the icing on the cake. I want to thank my whole team on B6 as without them my job would not be possible. Walking through the ward doors every morning, to see their smiling faces greet me, makes me the happiest and proudest person.”

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “We are so proud and pleased for Amy to have been recognised in this way. She is an excellent nurse and a great leader, which is a fantastic combination to give the best care for both our patients and staff.