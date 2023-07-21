A reusable cup scheme is being trialled at selected venues in Peterborough.

The Bring it Back initiative has been launched by the environment charity PECT which is running it for a pilot period to assess return rates, messaging and to see how many single-use cups have been saved from going to landfill or the incinerator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It involves PECT working with plastics recycling charity, RECOUP, with participating venues including the Nene Park cafes, business centre Stuart House, St John Fisher Catholic School, cafes around Oundle Town (including Oundle School) with plans to open the final trial at WestRaven Community Centre.

A reusable cup initiative called Bring it Back has been launched in Peterborough.

How it works:

To take part just ask for a returnable cup at participating venues and then continue with your day.

Once you have finished, place the cup in one of the convenient return points.

The returned cups will then be collected, washed, and reused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some participating venues are offering incentives or donations to charity for taking up the reusable option.

What is the vision?

PECT Project Coordinator, Leah Friend, said it was hoped the pilot will encourage Peterborough residents to make small behaviour changes, such as switching to returnable cups, that make a positive impact on the environment.

She said that Bring it Back meant that avoiding single-use had never been easier with returnable cups having the convenience of takeaway and also removing the issue of forgetting to take out our own reusable cups when leaving the house.

She added: “We would like the research and learnings from the project to help us to support other communities to launch similar schemes.”

Why is it important?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venture comes as public concerns about the climate grow prompting more people to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives.

A survey carried out last year revealed that 67 per cent of respondents said they wanted to reduce the amount of single-use packaging they use

when buying food and drink products.