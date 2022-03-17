Inflata Nation in Peterborough is offering disability-friendly sessions - where carers go free.

Inflata Nation is offering disability-friendly bounce sessions designed for children on the autistic spectrum and their families - where carers go free.

Activities include inflatable slides, assault courses, giant air pillows, Gladiator-style duel platforms and an area exclusively for youngsters under the age of four.

Inflata Nation was established in 2017 by Matt Ball and his wife Michelle, who transformed their previous trampoline business, Jump Nation, into inflatable arenas across the UK.

Mr Ball said: “We aim to make the arena more accessible on a quieter and low-key scale, ensuring fun for kids with a range of disabilities.

“It’s a calmer and quieter way for those with additional needs, plus their families or carers, to experience all the fun of our inflatable theme park.

“The sessions also provide an opportunity for families to meet others facing similar paths in a fun and safe environment.”

The total number of people inside the indoor inflatable theme park will be halved and the music turned down during the hour-long disability-friendly sessions, which will take place between 9am and 10am on Saturday mornings.

The disability-friendly session must be booked in advance and cost £9.99 or £4.99 for children under the age of four.

Parents and carers will get free admission into the leisure facility and there will be complimentary juice and biscuits after every session.