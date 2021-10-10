Industry award for Peterborough nursery ‘covid hero’

Ashley Bereznyckyj  being presented with her COVID-19 Hero award

The privately-owned group, which has 14 nurseries and a head office in Peterborough, was ecstatic that manager of Little Stars Day Nursery on Dogsthorpe Road Ashley Bereznyckyj won Covid-19 hero of the year, beating off nine other finalists.

Ashley opened her nursery throughout the Covid-19 pandemic for key workers, this meant she was thrust into a whole new way of working and became the central hub for children requiring childcare in Peterborough.

Ashley says: ‘‘I am thrilled to have been awarded the covid hero accolade through Nursery World,

“I couldn’t have achieved what we set out to achieve without the strong team behind me and would love to extend heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them too. Every child matters and providing security and stability in such uncertain times was our priority throughout.”

Not only did Ashley win her award, her nursery was ‘Highly Commended’ in the finals for Nursery Group of the Year.

Little Stars has been open since 2003 and has provided the local community with childcare and support to families in the area.

CEO Mohammed Younis of Stars Day Nurseries said: “It is such a great achievement for Ashley and the Little Stars team to receive these awards,