Industry award for Peterborough nursery ‘covid hero’
Peterborough-based nursery group Stars Day Nurseries is celebrating winning at the Nursery World Awards 2021.
The privately-owned group, which has 14 nurseries and a head office in Peterborough, was ecstatic that manager of Little Stars Day Nursery on Dogsthorpe Road Ashley Bereznyckyj won Covid-19 hero of the year, beating off nine other finalists.
Ashley opened her nursery throughout the Covid-19 pandemic for key workers, this meant she was thrust into a whole new way of working and became the central hub for children requiring childcare in Peterborough.
Ashley says: ‘‘I am thrilled to have been awarded the covid hero accolade through Nursery World,
“I couldn’t have achieved what we set out to achieve without the strong team behind me and would love to extend heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them too. Every child matters and providing security and stability in such uncertain times was our priority throughout.”
Not only did Ashley win her award, her nursery was ‘Highly Commended’ in the finals for Nursery Group of the Year.
Little Stars has been open since 2003 and has provided the local community with childcare and support to families in the area.
CEO Mohammed Younis of Stars Day Nurseries said: “It is such a great achievement for Ashley and the Little Stars team to receive these awards,
“I am so proud. Throughout the pandemic we all faced many challenges, Ashley and her team along with several other practitioners across the Stars Family went over and above to ensure working families were supported with fantastic childcare.”