A property company has invested more than £2 million with the purchase of units at a business park.

Private property company, Dynasty Estates, has paid £2.85 million for units 8 and 9 in Glebe Road in Huntingdon.

The units have been bought from Lil Packaging with the sale deal being overseen by commercial agents Savills.

The units, marked in red, which have just been sold at Glebe Road in Huntingdon

The two inter-linked industrial units comprise of 51,927 square feet connected by a tunnel to move goods between the units.

Unit 8 is split into two sections and Unit 9 was recently refurbished.

Nearby occupiers include Hotel Chocolat, Aliaxis UK, Fedex, Stein Hoff UK Beds, Miers Construction Products and Lil Packaging.