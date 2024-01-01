Industrial units sold in £2.85 million in deal overseen by Peterborough commercial agents
A property company has invested more than £2 million with the purchase of units at a business park.
Private property company, Dynasty Estates, has paid £2.85 million for units 8 and 9 in Glebe Road in Huntingdon.
The units have been bought from Lil Packaging with the sale deal being overseen by commercial agents Savills.
The two inter-linked industrial units comprise of 51,927 square feet connected by a tunnel to move goods between the units.
Unit 8 is split into two sections and Unit 9 was recently refurbished.
Nearby occupiers include Hotel Chocolat, Aliaxis UK, Fedex, Stein Hoff UK Beds, Miers Construction Products and Lil Packaging.
Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: “We are pleased to have completed the sale of the units in a well established industrial area.”