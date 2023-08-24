News you can trust since 1948
IN PICTURES: A sneak peek at a new coffee bar soon to open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

New venue is expected to create eight jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 07:14 BST

An array of new images have been released offering a tantalising look at Peterborough’s newest coffee bar.

Popular coffee brand, Black Sheep Coffee, is opening a new outlet on the ground floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

It is taking over the 1,800 square feet kiosk unit that was previously occupied by Costa Coffee.

It is expected that Black Sheep Coffee will open on August 31, creating eight jobs.

It will feature the brand’s iconic coffee menu with 100 per cent speciality grade Robusta beans and offer Norwegian waffles, bagels, toasties, and smoothie bowls.

It will be the first outlet in the region for Black Sheep Coffee, which has 50 stores nationally.

Founders Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth said: “We are very excited to bring Black Sheep Coffee to Peterborough.

"Queensgate makes a great addition to the portfolio. Its visitors will enjoy our innovative offering, and join us in our socially conscious efforts to reduce single-use plastics.”

This image shows how the new Black Sheep Coffee outlet will appear in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

This image shows how the new Black Sheep Coffee outlet will appear in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate

These images shows how the new Black Sheep Coffee outlet will appear in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

These images shows how the new Black Sheep Coffee outlet will appear in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate

