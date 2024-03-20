Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An initiative launched by charity the Free Kicks Foundation, in conjunction with Peterborough United, has seen over £4000 raised to help families, who may have not have been able to attend Wembley, create special memories.

Posh travel to Wembley on April 7 to face Wycombe in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 18,500 tickets have already been sold by the club and the initiative has been designed to boost that number further and offer families who may not have had been able a chance to create lasting memories at Wembley.

The fund has been set up by the Free Kicks Foundation.

Co-founder Steve Thorpe said: “The Posh are going to Wembley for the first time in years and in collaboration with Peterborough United we would love to get as many people to see the game as possible.

“Times are hard and we know there are families out there who would love to be at the final in April, but may not be able to afford it.

“After buying 4 tickets in Club Wembley, ourselves and the club received numerous generous offers from Posh fans to help fund more tickets. We decided the best way to do this is set up this page, so fans can donate and we can give more families a day to remember at the national stadium.

“Thank you in advance for your donations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund was launched on Tuesday night (March 19) and by Wednesday morning (March 20), the total amount of donations, with pledges included, had reached over £4300.

Supporters who would like to donate to the fund, which will be used 100% towards the purchase of match tickets for the final, can do so at www.justgiving.com/page/poshatwembley2024.

Any supporter wishing to donate is encouraged to do so by Friday March 29 so the club can distribute the tickets to those families chosen to receive them.

Fans have been encouraged to nominate a family who might benefit from free tickets provided by the fund or the four Club Wembley tickets also being provided by Free Kicks Foundation.