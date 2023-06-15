New figures have revealed that a rising number of asylum seekers fleeing ever more countries have been placed in Peterborough this year.

So far in 2023, asylum seekers escaping from at least 14 different nations have been located in Peterborough (plus five of unknown nationality) while last year the figure was 12 states with one unknown.

The countries that most asylum seekers have been fleeing for the last two years are Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

The Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough, which is currently being used by the Home Office to place about 70 asylum seekers.

But also high on the list of the most must-leave states are Eritrea, Syria and Sudan.

Just Namibia and Vietnam plus two unknown states appeared in the 2019 figures and only four states – Burundi, Eritrea, Iraq and Vietnam – the following year.

Data released by the Home Office under a Freedom of Information request from the Peterborough Telegraph, show 134 asylum seekers have been placed in Peterborough this year

It is an increase on the whole of last year when 126 asylum seekers were placed in the city.

This graph shows the breakdown of the nationalities of asylum seekers placed in Peterborough in 2023

There were no placements during 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there had only been 11 placements in 2020 and just eight in 2019.

The details come eight months after the Home Office and its partner agency Serco first moved about 80 asylum seekers into the Great Northern Hotel, in Station Approach, and a further 80 asylum seekers into The Verve hotel, in Boongate.

The asylum seekers were moved from the Manston processing centre which had become overcrowded.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council stated: “The responsibility for managing asylum seekers lies with the Home Office.

"Two hotels in Peterborough are currently being used to support asylum seekers.

"There are also a number of houses used by the Home Office as dispersed accommodation.

"The two hotels have approximately 70 asylum seekers in each.

"It is estimated there are a further 300 asylum seekers in dispersed housing.”

In Peterborough, many asylum seekers have been helped by the Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association.