Increased noise and air traffic expected from jets above Peterborough as training exercises held at RAF bases
Both RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington are taking part in Exercise Cobra Warrior; a major multinational, training exercise involving fast jets, transport aircraft and support helicopters.
The exercise is designed to simulate complex military strategies, against an adversary.
The bases have warned that local communities should be aware that:
- There will be increased aircraft activity, including evening and weekend flying.
- Residents are set to notice higher noise levels than usual around the airfield and training areas.
RAF Waddington added: “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepare aircrew for operational missions alongside our international partners.
“Your support makes a vital contribution to ensuring our personnel are trained and ready.
“For updates throughout the exercise, follow this page and check RAF Waddington’s official channels.”