Increased noise and air traffic expected from jets above Peterborough as training exercises held at RAF bases

By Ben Jones
Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
Increased air traffic from jets is expected above Peterborough for the next month.

Both RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington are taking part in Exercise Cobra Warrior; a major multinational, training exercise involving fast jets, transport aircraft and support helicopters.

Most Popular

The exercise is designed to simulate complex military strategies, against an adversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bases have warned that local communities should be aware that:

Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-1 is a Royal Air Force Led exercise where several nations operate together in order to improve their air integration capabilities. Photo: UK MOD Crown.placeholder image
Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-1 is a Royal Air Force Led exercise where several nations operate together in order to improve their air integration capabilities. Photo: UK MOD Crown.

- There will be increased aircraft activity, including evening and weekend flying.

- Residents are set to notice higher noise levels than usual around the airfield and training areas.

RAF Waddington added: “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepare aircrew for operational missions alongside our international partners.

“Your support makes a vital contribution to ensuring our personnel are trained and ready.

“For updates throughout the exercise, follow this page and check RAF Waddington’s official channels.”

Related topics:ResidentsPeterboroughRAFRAF Waddington
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice