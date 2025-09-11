Increased noise and air traffic expected from jets above Peterborough as training exercises held at RAF bases

Increased air traffic from jets is expected above Peterborough for the next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington are taking part in Exercise Cobra Warrior; a major multinational, training exercise involving fast jets, transport aircraft and support helicopters.

The exercise is designed to simulate complex military strategies, against an adversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bases have warned that local communities should be aware that:

Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-1 is a Royal Air Force Led exercise where several nations operate together in order to improve their air integration capabilities. Photo: UK MOD Crown.

- There will be increased aircraft activity, including evening and weekend flying.

- Residents are set to notice higher noise levels than usual around the airfield and training areas.

RAF Waddington added: “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepare aircrew for operational missions alongside our international partners.

“Your support makes a vital contribution to ensuring our personnel are trained and ready.

“For updates throughout the exercise, follow this page and check RAF Waddington’s official channels.”