In pictures: The late 1980s at Viva La Rock in Peterborough (part 2)

By Brad Barnes
Published 17th Jan 2025, 08:58 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 09:23 BST
It was only small and wasn’t around for too long, but Viva La Rock on Peterborough’s Bridge Street clearly made a big impression on people.

Last week’s gallery at the venue, which only ran from 1986-89 before it was pulled down, was so popular we have decided to share another.

Thanks again to club regular back then Jason Ilett for the photos.

See last week’s gallery here and more at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock

1. Viva La Rock Pt 2

More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock Photo: Jason Ilett

Photo Sales
More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock

2. Viva La Rock Pt 2

More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock Photo: Jason Ilett

Photo Sales
More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock

3. Viva La Rock Pt 2

More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock Photo: Jason Ilett

Photo Sales
More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock

4. Viva La Rock Pt 2

More great photos from nights in the late 1980s at Peterborough's Viva La Rock Photo: Jason Ilett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice