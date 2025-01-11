In the last few years of the 1980s, the little club above the old Papa Luigi restaurant on Bridge Street sprung up – an alternative to the chrome and mirror clubs on offer in the city centre at the time, says regular Jason Ilett, who provided these photos.

People either loved it or hated it.

It was the brainchild of Peterborough entrepreneur Antimo Rivetti. Viva La Rock replaced Papa Luigi to pull in the late crowd and Antimo suggested an alternative club upstairs.

Dave Allen was the DJ who got the place rocking, Maxim from the Prodigy was a regular and Andy Bell from Erasure turned up one night and did and impromptu DJ set, Jason added.

“The place was doomed from the start as the development of Rivergate was underway and it was due to be pulled down so it was never looked after very well. The toilets were horrendous, think Trainspotting!!” added Jason.

After it closed everyone moved on to The Attic on Broadway – who remembers that place?

