A multi-million pound extended reality training centre that will simulate complex work places from hospitals to engineering hubs has been officially opened at Peterborough’s university.

Hi-tech screens covering whole walls at the centre on ARU Peterborough’s campus in Bishop’s Road are used to simulate an array of workplaces or environments from a hospital ward, laboratory, factory or even the ocean floor.

The £5.7 million XRP eXtended Reality Peterborough, located on the ground floor of the Innovation and Research Centre, combines elements of the virtual and the real world to create an immersive educational experience and safe environment for training students and will also be offered to employers to help with staff development.

The centre was declared open at a ceremony attended by writer and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

A spokesperson said: “XRP eXtended Reality Peterborough allows students to become active participants in their learning thanks to technology that lets users feel they’ve stepped inside a giant VR headset.

“The state-of-the-art facilities will help students to perfect skills, and practice and repeat techniques, in a safe environment.

“The specialist technology can simulate workplace environments such as hospital wards, labs, and engineering workshops, and there are also plans to open the facilities to local employers, to assist with staff training.”

Ms Toksvig said: “I’m delighted to see that ARU Peterborough is doing things very differently and the fabulous new technology on offer to students is quite breath-taking.”

Professor Ross Renton, university principal, said: “ARU Peterborough is being purpose built with the very latest technology to equip our students for the workplaces of the future.

"Instead of traditional ‘chalk and talk’, XRP eXtended Reality Peterborough puts students front and centre of their learning, giving them the opportunity to try new skills and techniques in a safe but realistic environment.

“The complexity of 21st century problems requires a diversity of thought that can only be addressed by diverse teams of people with a variety of skills, experience and backgrounds.

"As a university we strive to attract a diverse range of people and therefore inclusivity and equality of opportunity is at the heart of everything we do.

“With ‘The Lab’, the third phase of ARU Peterborough, also opening this year, students at ARU Peterborough have access to some most exciting, cutting-edge facilities in the country.

He added: “It has been an honour to welcome Sandi Toksvig to ARU Peterborough.

"We were delighted that Sandi was able to officially open our fantastic new facilities.”

The £5.7 million funding was granted by the Office for Students (Ofs) to support simulated learning in Peterborough while the three-storey innovation and research facility has been majority funded with £13.78 million from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board’s Get Building Fund.

Al Kingsley, chair of the business board, said: “Sandi’s visit marks another step forward for ARU Peterborough with the facilities set to be available to the wider business community to improve workforce skills.”

As part of her visit, Ms Toksvig delivered a lecture about her Mappa Mundi project, which aims to create a digital resource documenting women’s position, achievements and struggles across the globe.

Ms Toksvig said: “It will be story-led, data driven and allow women from all countries to present their stories, their hardships, and their triumphs.”

