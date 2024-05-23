IN PICTURES: Six new retailers expected to open in Peterborough after six stores close

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 16:06 BST
New arrivals expected over next year

Changing shopping habits from buying online to a preference for parking close to stores have paved the way for some high profile retail closures in Peterborough.

Women’s fashion retailer Monsoon Accessorize is to close today (May 23) and will be the latest in a number of departures over the last couple of years that include department store chain John Lewis, fashion retailer Next, clothing brand Joules, cosmetics retailer The Body Shop, and just this weekend, food and clothing retailer Marks and Spencer have left some big gaps in the Queensgate Shopping Centre with

But it is not all gloom because the city centre is also promising a raft of new arrivals over the coming year.

They include Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlour, which is expected to open in Exchange Street soon. Moving into Queensgate is big retailing group Frasers and separately the Frasers-owned brand Sports Direct while the Odeon cinema group is expected to start operating the new eight screen IMAX cinema in the centre and Danish lifestyle brand Sostrene Grene is expected to move into the former Joules store. An artisan coffee and wine bar has also secured approval to open at the Cumbergate end of the centre.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream parlour is expected to open in Exchange Street, Peterborough this month

1. City centre retail

Ben & Jerry's ice cream parlour is expected to open in Exchange Street, Peterborough this month Photo: Emagnetic - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Retail giant Frasers is expected to open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre sometime next year.

2. City centre retail

Retail giant Frasers is expected to open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre sometime next year. Photo: Shawn Williams

Photo Sales
Sports Direct, which is part of the Frasers Group, is expected to open in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough next year.

3. City centre retail

Sports Direct, which is part of the Frasers Group, is expected to open in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough next year. Photo: Jonathan Taylor

Photo Sales
The Odeon cinema group is understood to be the chosen operator for a new IMAX cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

4. City centre retail

The Odeon cinema group is understood to be the chosen operator for a new IMAX cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough Photo: VV Shots - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughThe Body ShopJoulesJohn Lewis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.