15 wonderful images show crowds enjoying dramatic battles and colourful parades at showpiece living history event

Crowds descended upon Crowland this weekend to witness an epic re-enactment of a pivotal English Civil War battle which took place in the town 380 years ago.

The event commemorates the siege of 1643 when Royalist forces, led by Governor Thomas Stiles, fortified the town’s abbey against Parliamentary forces, who ultimately seized the Abbey in May of that year.

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday (September 16 and 17), the historic market town was overrun by hundreds of battle-hardened troops from the Sealed Knot re-enactment society. Decked out in period costume and billeted in living history camps, the dedicated volunteer ‘soldiers’ delighted spectators and history buffs alike with their heroic deeds, engaging tales and visceral acting skills.

Alongside the ever-popular battle re-enactments, there were torch-led processions, cavalry parades, history talks and firework displays. Crowds particularly enjoyed the firing of period-based rifles and cannon, the latter providing much in the way of shock and awe to onlookers at the younger end of the spectrum.

This was the first time the bi-annual event had been held in Crowland since a COVID enforced hiatus. Locals were pleased to see its return as The Sealed Knot have developed a strong rapport with residents, as well as the town at large. Indeed, many Sealed Knot members rank it among their favourite events to take part in.

Along with crucial battles such as Marston Moor, Edgehill and Naseby, the siege of Crowland Abbey helped Parliament forces – under the leadership of Oliver Cromwell – to finally claim victory over Charles I and lead England to become a republic, albeit for just 11 years.

Here are some of the highlights of the 2023 re-enactment event captured by the Peterborough Telegraph.

