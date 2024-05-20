From royal visits, pop star performances to monster vehicles and stunning sky shows, the East of England Showground on the edge of Peterborough has been a venue for many spectacular events that have enthralled thousands of people over the years.

Now as the site owner, the East of England Agricultural Society, and its land promoters AEPG prepare the 64 acre site for what has been called its Regeneration for the Future Generation, we take a step back in time with a look at some of the highlights.

Two outline planning applications have been submitted by AEPG to Peterborough City Council, which if approved, will pave the way for the privately owned land to used for the creation of a leisure-led village and a 1,500 mixed homes development,

AEPG says Peterborough is massively under-served in terms of health, fitness, leisure and active lifestyle facilities and the leisure village will right the balance for future generations.

Prince Charles steps carefully through the mud during a visit to the East of England Showground in 2012

