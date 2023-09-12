Cosplay, comics, sci-fi and pop culture aplenty in these fun Comic Con photos from Bushfield Leisure Centre

Bushfield Leisure Centre played host to the Peterborough Comic Con and Toy Fair on Sunday, September 10.

The fun-filled, all-day event was the first one to be put on in Peterborough by Striking Events, a family-run business which specialises in running family-friendly events.

Event organiser Mark Woollard told the Peterborough Telegraph he was thrilled that so many people attended on what was one of the hottest days of the year.

“It went really, really well,” he said, “even despite the heat we had around 1,300 people attend the show.”

"It was a really nice atmosphere; really family friendly – lots of adults and kids dressed up in costumes.”

While comic cons are big business these days, Mark and his team at Striking Events believe in keeping things more grounded:

“Our events are slightly different to most most comic cons,” he explained, “in that most comic cons now rely on celebrity guests to get people in.”

While many people undoubtedly enjoy meeting celebrity guests, this invariably increases costs, with higher ticket prices and additional fees for things like autographs and photos.

"We don’t have celebrities so once they [visitors] have paid their admission, everything inside is free.”

"We get rid of the guests and concentrate on the attraction so that everyone can enjoy it together and have a nice day.”

This approach is something many attending appreciated, especially at a time when money is tight. A good proportion of those visiting were families, many attracted by the modest outlay.

Of course, the chance to dress up and mingle with like-minded people was just as as big a draw, as was Batman’s awesome ‘Tumbler’ vehicle, which was strategically parked outside. While the Caped Crusader barely broke a smile all day, fellow comic book icons Harley Quinn and The Joker were as photogenic as could be!

The inside of the leisure centre was filled with stands and stalls packed with comics, action figures, posters, replica props and video games, all of which were eagerly visited and scrutinised by visitors dressed as their favorite superhero, Star Wars, anime, Star Trek, cartoon or video games character.

Mark said he believed the enthusiastic response from those attending “showed that the people of Peterborough really like the idea of coming out to a comic con.”

As such, Striking Events has already pencilled in two more Comic Con events for next year. These will once again be hosted at Bushfield and are scheduled to take part on March 17 and August 11, 2024.

Check out the following photos to see some of the best costumes, props and scenes from yesterday’s action.

1 . Peterborough Comic Con 2023 Comics, cosplay, sci-fi and pop culture all under one roof at Bushfield Leisure Centre (image: Mike Grierson) Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Comic Con 2023 Comics, cosplay, sci-fi and pop culture all under one roof at Bushfield Leisure Centre Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Comic Con 2023 Comics, cosplay, sci-fi and pop culture all under one roof at Bushfield Leisure Centre Photo: UGC Photo Sales