IN PICTURES: Peterborough Bridge Fair gets underway with a bang despite heavy rain

Peterborough’s Bridge Fair opened with a bang last night – despite heavy rain falling again in the city.

Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste had the honour of opening the fair at the Embankment, reading the traditional proclamation, before heading to the dodgems in his full robes.

Those attending this year will have no fewer than six roller coasters, 22 adult rides, and over 30 children's rides to choose from.

“We’re pretty confident it’s all going to be good.”

Bridge Fair runs until October 6, and is open from 6pm until 10pm on weekdays, with entry costing £1. It is open from 2pm until 10pm on weekends, with entry costing £2.

Cheap nights are on Thursdays when most rides will cost £1.50. Giant firework displays will be held each Saturday at 9.30pm.

