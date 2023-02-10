News you can trust since 1948
In pictures: Paw-some fun for dogs and their owners at Peterborough's volunteer-led 'doggy cafe' in Stanground

Some of the best pictures from the Peterborough Telegraph’s visit to the cafe for dogs in Stanground

By Adam Barker
3 minutes ago

Clair and Gary Albone opened their doggy cafe at The Hub Tenter Hill community centre, in Wessex Close, Stanground, in April last year.

The couple from Stanground have created a growing community of dog owners – who socialise over a cup of tea and a slice of cake while their dogs get to know each other at the cafe.

"It’s been really nice to bring these dogs together in a safe environment with other dog owners,” Clair, who runs the cafe as a volunteer every Thursday from 9.30am to 11.30am, said.

"It’s nice to see little pups come in and to watch them grow up into full-size dogs, and it’s also nice when dogs, who in the past have had a bit of anxiety, come and become more comfortable around other dogs."

Here’s a collection of the best 13 pictures the Peterborough Telegraph took on a recent visit to the cafe:

1. The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground

The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground. Mollie Goodwin with dog Teigan

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground

The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground

Photo: PT

Photo: PT

3. The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground

The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground

Photo: PT

Photo: PT

4. The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground.

The new Doggy Cafe at The Hub at Tenter Hill, Stanground. Abbi Goodwin and Clair Albone with Teddie

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
