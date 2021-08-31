In pictures: Hundreds party at Thorney’s music festival

Providing the entertainment on the day was Matt Zilch, Another Girl Another Planet, LMB Queen Its a Kind of Tribute, Free Soul Sista and The Free Soul Band, Motor City Vipers and The Nuggets.

The large crowd enjoyed the event with many dancing and enjoying picnics on Sunday (August 29).

Over the course of the last 24 festivals there have been more than 170 bands and artists on stage, each bringing their own unique blend of musical entertainment.

In that time organisers have raised more than £70,000 for local and national charities ranging from the local playgroup through to the national Macmillan Cancer Relief Fund.

“We have had the support of many local businesses from the Peterborough and north Cambridgeshire area who have sponsored each act that has appeared and look forward to continuing with this successful arrangement,” said a spokesperson for the festival.

“We are thankful for the support of E & S Frisby & Sons, the Thorney haulage company who have generously supplied the trailers that we use for the stage.

“Probably the most influential business that has played the leading role in the success of the festival is the Thorney Ex-servicemen’s club who, among other things, fund the publicity material and supplied the bar for the first ten years.

“However, the person with the most influence over the festival is Andy Stuffins, who had the original idea back in 1996 and has continued, with the support of his family, to make the event the leading music festival in the area.

“A big thanks also goes to the Bedford Hall committee for the use of the Hall and grounds.”

The charities that will benefit from Sunday’s event are MECP2 Duplication, The Sue Ryder Hospice and Ernie Montero Fund to support and help musicians.

