In pictures: Hundreds of ABBA fans party at Peterborough cathedral

21st Century Abba performed on the green in front of Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday (August 29), as part of their 2021 Garden Festival Tour.

A big crowd danced the evening away to ABBA’s greatest hits with refreshments available as well.

One reveller told the Peterborough Telegraph. “The atmosphere was fantastic. The music was great and people were dancing and enjoying themselves.

“It was a great idea to have an event like this in such a marvellous setting. I hope they do it again.”

A cathedral spokesperson said: “It was wonderful to see so many people coming together to enjoy the music against the wonderful backdrop of the Cathedral west front.

“It is a truly spectacular setting as the sun sets and 21st Century ABBA were excellent, performing classic ABBA tracks that soon had the audience on their feet. In all around 500 people were there, spread comfortably around the Cathedral Green.

“We’re now looking forward to the next major event at the west front, which will be The Angels are Coming, a special sound and light show for Advent and Christmas, by Luxmuralis. This will be from 24th – 27th November and more information is on our website here www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/angels.”

Producer, Richard Main, said, he said the ABBA tribute group are proving a hit: “From the first time I heard them I was impressed, but having seen them I just had to be a part of bringing them to new audiences at some of our favourite venues.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 21st Century ABBA journey into becoming one of the most sought-after music events of the summer.”

