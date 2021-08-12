Millfield Festival. Hazel Perry with walkers on her Radical History Tour of Millfield EMN-210808-164200009

In pictures: Hundreds enjoy new format Millfield Festival in Peterborough

Millfield Festival returned with a weekend of fun, festivities, creativity and making at venues across Millfield.

Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:56 am

The festival – on Saturday and Sunday – took a slightly different format this year with a programme of activities at venues across Millfield.

Events ranged from creative workshops to youth games, cinema screenings, theatre performances and history tours as well as a number of live music events.

Over the last six months Peterborough Presents has been gathering photos, creating art works and interviewing people from across Millfield about what makes the area special to them. They have covered subjects such as community spirit, food, shops and businesses, growing up in Millfield, work, music and much, much, more.

You can find these stories and images on displays at seven different locations around Millfield from August 7-16th or on Millfieldlink.com.

Millfield Festival. Traditional Bollywood singing at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir Temple from the Musafir group EMN-210708-185729009

Photo: Midlands

Millfield Festival. Susan Davidson and Trish Barker-Barrett from How Are You Peterborough looking at the NHS Wellbeing website at Gladstone Community Centre. EMN-210808-164127009

Millfield Festival. Visitors to the Wonder Women Art Workshop at Gladstone Community Centre. EMN-210808-164138009

Millfield Festival. Supriya Chavan taking a Bollywood dance workshop at Gladstone Community Centre EMN-210808-164149009

