In pictures: Hundreds enjoy new format Millfield Festival in Peterborough

The festival – on Saturday and Sunday – took a slightly different format this year with a programme of activities at venues across Millfield.

Events ranged from creative workshops to youth games, cinema screenings, theatre performances and history tours as well as a number of live music events.

Over the last six months Peterborough Presents has been gathering photos, creating art works and interviewing people from across Millfield about what makes the area special to them. They have covered subjects such as community spirit, food, shops and businesses, growing up in Millfield, work, music and much, much, more.

You can find these stories and images on displays at seven different locations around Millfield from August 7-16th or on Millfieldlink.com.

