Yaxley Welcome Club Jubilee tea party at Austin Hall.

IN PICTURES: How Peterborough celebrated The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together another collection the best pictures from the bank holiday weekend and this week – submitted to us by our readers.

By Adam Barker
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:19 am

Peterborough celebrated The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style this weekend.

Peterborough residents put up red, white and blue bunting to celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II over the extended bank holiday weekend.

Street parties, picnics and afternoon teas were held across the city.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection the best pictures submitted by our readers.

1. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Yaxley Welcome Club Jubilee tea party at Austin Hall.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Yaxley Welcome Club Jubilee tea party at Austin Hall.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough hosted a special afternoon tea on Monday (June 6). From left to right: Volunteer Robert Bates, volunteer engagement lead Tina Parkinson, volunteer Judy Francis, service director Allison Mann and volunteer Pauline McDermott.

Photo: Reader supplied

Photo Sales

4. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Peterborough developer Barratt Homes' Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Reader supplied

Photo Sales
The QueenPeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3