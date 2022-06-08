Peterborough celebrated The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style this weekend.
Peterborough residents put up red, white and blue bunting to celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II over the extended bank holiday weekend.
Street parties, picnics and afternoon teas were held across the city.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection the best pictures submitted by our readers.
Yaxley Welcome Club Jubilee tea party at Austin Hall.
Yaxley Welcome Club Jubilee tea party at Austin Hall.
Photo: David Lowndes
3. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough hosted a special afternoon tea on Monday (June 6). From left to right: Volunteer Robert Bates, volunteer engagement lead Tina Parkinson, volunteer Judy Francis, service director Allison Mann and volunteer Pauline McDermott.
Photo: Reader supplied
Peterborough developer Barratt Homes' Jubilee celebrations
Peterborough developer Barratt Homes' Jubilee celebrations
Photo: Reader supplied