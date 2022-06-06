Peterborough celebrated The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style this weekend.
Peterborough residents put up red, white and blue bunting to celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II over the extended bank holiday weekend.
Street parties, picnics and afternoon teas were held across the city.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection the best pictures submitted by our readers.
1. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Mayor of Peterborough, Alan Dowson, with volunteers of the HELP charity at South Grove Community Centre and Dave Rowntree (front right), the drummer of the band Blur, at a Jubilee roast beef lunch for homeless and the lonely in the city.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Residents on Fletton Avenue raised over £900 for charity during their street party as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Friday (June 3).
Photo: Reader supplied
3. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
HELP charity at South Grove Community Centre. Dave Rowntree (left), the drummer of the band Blur, with volunteer Angie Cowlan and (centre) and chairman Nick Thulbourn (right) at a Jubilee roast beef lunch for the homeless and the lonely.
Photo: David Lowndes
4. Peterborough celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Zumba dancing at the West Raven cafe Jubilee celebrations
Photo: David Lowndes