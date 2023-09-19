Development expected to take a decade

A series of images show the size and scale of a planned multi-million pound homes and leisure village on the East of England Showground.

The artist’s impressions also show how the parts of the proposed development fit together with an emphasis of green and relaxed surroundings.

Showground promoter AEPG has submitted two outlines planning applications to Peterborough City Council for the development that could take a decade to complete.

One of the plans is for the construction up to 850 homes plus a care village of up to 3.27 hectares with mixed use leisure facilities including conferencing, a 250-bed hotel, plus health, retail and eating and drinking establishment uses, a primary school as well as car parking and associated open space and infrastructure.

The second application seeks the go ahead to build up to 650 homes with associated open space and infrastructure.

An AEPG spokesperson said: “These are artist impressions, albeit they are based on the AEPG vision of the overall development’s look and feel.

"It is our intention to remain very much involved given the residential and leisure developments need to mesh together.”

Detailed planning applications for the residential land will be submitted by the housing developer that buys the land earmarked for housing from the East of England Agricultural Society, which still owns the Showground.

She added: “AEPG will submit the detailed application for the leisure part of the site and we plan to collaborate closely with the residential developer to ensure the development is the best it can be across all areas.”

1 . metp-19-09-23 Paul Grinnell show1CENupload.jpg This image shows how some of the living areas planned for the East of England Showground could look once completed. Photo: AEPG Photo Sales

2 . Showground The perspective along The Avenue. Photo: AEPG Photo Sales

3 . Showground This image shows the Showground development looking at from the leisure village. Photo: AEPG Photo Sales