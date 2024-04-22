IN PICTURES: Five new retailers expected to open in Peterborough's Queensgate after five stores close
and live on Freeview channel 276
Changing shopping habits from buying online to a preference for parking close to stores have paved the way for some high profile closures at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The departures over the last couple of years of department store chain John Lewis, fashion retailer Next, clothing brand Joules, cosmetics retailer The Body Shop, and just this weekend, food and clothing retailer Marks and Spencer have left some big gaps in the centre.
But it is not all gloom because the centre is also promising a raft of new arrivals over the coming year.
They include the big retailing group Frasers and separately the Frasers-owned brand Sports Direct. The Odeon cinema group is expected to start operating the new 10 screen IMAX cinema in the centre and Danish lifestyle brand Sostrene Grene is expected to move into the former Joules store. An artisan coffee and wine bar has also secured approval to open at the Cumbergate end of the centre.