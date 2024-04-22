Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changing shopping habits from buying online to a preference for parking close to stores have paved the way for some high profile closures at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The departures over the last couple of years of department store chain John Lewis, fashion retailer Next, clothing brand Joules, cosmetics retailer The Body Shop, and just this weekend, food and clothing retailer Marks and Spencer have left some big gaps in the centre.

But it is not all gloom because the centre is also promising a raft of new arrivals over the coming year.

Retail giant Frasers is expected to open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre sometime next year.