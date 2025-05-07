In Pictures: Drone photos show sad sight of demolition of Peterborough Regional Pool
For decades, Peterborough Regional Pool has been a much loved leisure centre, where countless residents have learnt to swim.
But sadly, it is now being reduced to rubble, after RAAC and asbestos were found in the building.
The demolition started earlier in the spring, and The Peterborough Telegraph published pictures of the sad sight of the diving board still visible through the now demolished wall, under a ‘Sport for All’ sign.
Now drone user Jim Mack has used his kit to get stunning images of the work taking place to knock down the pool.
No plans for a replacement for the Regional Pool have been revealed – although new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said he would include a pool in a community sports stadium in his manifesto ahead of his election