In Pictures: Drone photos show sad sight of demolition of Peterborough Regional Pool

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th May 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Images from Jim Mack show how the much loved pool is being reduced to rubble

For decades, Peterborough Regional Pool has been a much loved leisure centre, where countless residents have learnt to swim.

But sadly, it is now being reduced to rubble, after RAAC and asbestos were found in the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The demolition started earlier in the spring, and The Peterborough Telegraph published pictures of the sad sight of the diving board still visible through the now demolished wall, under a ‘Sport for All’ sign.

The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim MackThe demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack

Now drone user Jim Mack has used his kit to get stunning images of the work taking place to knock down the pool.

No plans for a replacement for the Regional Pool have been revealed – although new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said he would include a pool in a community sports stadium in his manifesto ahead of his election

The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim MackThe demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim MackThe demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim MackThe demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim MackThe demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim MackThe demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
The demolition is continuing. All pictures: Jim Mack
Related topics:MayorSportRAACCambridgeshirePeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice