In pictures: Dozens of police drafted in to animal rights protest near Peterborough
Dozens of Cambridgeshire officers were drafted in to police a major animal rights demonstration.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:42 am
Protesters have set up a ‘Camp Beagle’ outside the MBR Acres site in Wyton, near Huntingdon, where the dogs are bred to be used in research.
At the weekend hundreds of demonstrators gathered in support of the ‘Camp Beagle’ campaign and police officers were drafted in to ensure staff could leave the site.
Police said two arrests were made.
