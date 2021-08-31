In pictures: Crowds flock to Peterborough’s Truckfest

The event, one of the biggest in Peterborough’s calendar, will arrive at the East of England started at the Showground on Showground on Saturday (August 28) with gates open over the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend.

This year the event included a range of new truck launches, as well as the normal spectacular main arena shows from the ever popular monster trucks.

There was a positive reaction from many exhibitors as the popular event returned.

Highways 86 Transport said: “Peterborough Truckfest 2021 finally over, roll on next year. We had a fantastic weekend, met a lot of new and old faces.

“Thanks to everyone who came around to say hello.”

And Truckmax Ltd said on social media: “Fantastic show and loved the three day format.

“A massive thank you to all the truck drivers and owners of vehicles that were on our stand, they really make a difference and it is very much appreciated!

“Also thank you to everyone who visited our stand, looked at the trucks or stopped to have a conversation.

“It really is great to see so many people in one place and we really enjoyed being back!”

1. Contact 07530006867 Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Arena. EMN-210829-170408009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Contact 07530006867 Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Arena. Swamp Thing monster truck EMN-210829-200240009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Contact 07530006867 Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Arena. EMN-210829-200217009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Contact 07530006867 Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Arena. EMN-210829-200508009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales