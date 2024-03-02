Dedicated staff with an innovative Peterborough manufacturer have spelt out what working for the company means to them.

Gen Phoenix, which turns tonnes of waste leather into materials for a range of products, employs about 170 staff at its factories in Peterborough Gateway and in Sturrock Way, Bretton.

For chemistry graduate Harkirat Kaur (22) of New England, Peterborough, who joined Gen Phoenix about 18 months ago, it was the company's commitment to sustainability that attracted her attention.

Harkirat, who joined Gen Phoenix as a development chemist, said: “I knew I wanted to work with a company that believed in sustainability. Our impact on the future is very important to me.

"I was lucky to find a company like this and that is so close to home and my family.”

Karina Chabraszewska (47) who works as a machine operator in the hydroentanglement section, said: “It is a nice environment to work in.

The mum-of three said: “I really enjoy it and the work is really interesting.”

Business development manager Karl Hartung (45) joined 18-and-a-half years ago and worked with the company’s founder, local entrepreneur Chris Bevan.

Karl, whose responsibilities include the firm’s major aviation customers in the USA, global public seating and the development of the company’s automotive market, said: “Chris was an absolute entrepreneur – completely driven and very open-minded with lots of ideas."

Since then, says Karl, there have been many changes.

"They are all highs.

"In the early days it was very much about getting things done, we had few resources and got involved with everything.

"It was hands-on and you just got involved with everything. It didn’t matter if you were the managing director or a research scientist like I was, everybody just got involved.

"We had this vision and it was just ‘let’s make it happen’.

“Now it is still very much hands on but there is a lot more structure.

"For me what is important is that we represent sustainability and we do something different. We have a unique product in a growing space.”

Gen Phoenix uses leather waste from tanneries across the UK and Europe and a team of engineers, chemists, colour experts, operatives and technicians use innovative technology to turn the waste into recycled leather for various products.

